Alvarez tests negative for COVID-19

Palawan governor Jose Alvarez tested negative for COVID-19, according to a ranking insider source who confirmed to Palawan News that the local chief executive was subjected to protocol swab testing following reports that a capitol employee had contracted the virus.

Governor Alvarez reportedly took the test after the result from the saliva test on the unidentified employee came out Wednesday. The source did not identify the patient, who is reportedly asymptomatic and undergoing protocol isolation at a provincial government’s Covid facility.

Local health officials have yet to determine how the female patient contracted the virus.

Early March, local transmission cases in Puerto Princesa started to spike, indexed from an allowed person outside residence (APOR) who arrived in the city on March 3.

As of Wednesday evening, there are 46 active cases in the island province from a total of 665 reported COVID-19 cases, with 613 recoveries and six deaths.

