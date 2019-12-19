Alvarez proposes separate electric coop for divided Palawan

During the ‘Pakimanan ta si Gab’ on Saturday, December 14, Alvarez said having separate power distribution franchises for three provinces will improve the management and speed up the reaction to energy issues.

Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) said it will consider the suggestion of Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez to create three franchises for power distribution once the division of the province into three separate local government units (LGUs) succeeds, but studies are needed to ensure sustainability.

PALECO board of directors (BOD) chairman Jeffrey Tan-Endriga admitted that if the separation happens, only Puerto Princesa City could stand alone in terms of financial and technical aspects.

“Maganda naman ang kanyang suggestion, we will consider it. But hindi naman puwede abrupt ‘yong action natin dyan. Kailangan pag-aralan muna natin kung sustainable. If we will look at the records, financial and technical, ang kaya lang mag-stand alone ay ‘yong Puerto Princesa kasi dito ‘yong bulk ng demand,” he said.

During the ‘Pakimanan ta si Gab’ on Saturday, December 14, Alvarez said having separate power distribution franchises for three provinces will improve the management and speed up the reaction to energy issues.

“In my personal view, kung magkaroon ng tatlong probinsya, dapat magkaroon din ng tatlong franchise ng distribution o kooperatiba sa bawat probinsya para lumiit, gumanda ang management, mapabilis ang reaction,” Alvarez said.

Endriga, on the other hand, said they are now starting to prepare southern Palawan in having its own technical and finance departments that are still supervised by their main office.

“I-orient ang ating mga empleyado na ‘yong south ay parang ganoon rin ang tema pero PALECO-controlled pa rin. Magkakaroon sila ng sarili nilang technical, magkakaroon sila ng sarili nilang finance department doon, ang magsu-supervise na lang ay itong main office,” Endriga said.

Alvarez said if he can make the decision, he will eliminate the PALECO franchise to have cooperatives in the three provinces that will be created.

Alvarez stressed that the smaller the unit, the better the management and reaction the power cooperative can provide.

“Paano ka maka-react, wala nga sila boom truck, nanghihiram pa sa amin. Hindi ko man sakop yang PALECO, kung ako tanungin mo, gusto ko na buwagin yang franchise na yan para magkaroon ang Sur, Oriental at Norte ng sariling kooperatiba. Hindi pwede na PALECO pa rin yang tatlo, no, I do not subscribe to that,” he said.

He said that in his experience, this will be the best thing for the province.

Endriga said before the three power distribution franchises happen, it is a must to orient the personnel first.

“Bago natin gawin, turuan natin sila, kung bibitawan natin agad ‘yan, di masu-sustain ‘yan. Papasok na naman ang mga private companies na ang interest ay hindi naman serbisyo kundi negosyo,” Endriga said.

