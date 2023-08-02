A 39-year-old alleged drug dealer was apprehended Friday night in the town of Coron during a buy-bust operation coordinated by authorities.

The provincial police disclosed in a report on Wednesday morning that Harold Abainza, a resident of Barangay Poblacion 1 in the said town was apprehended around 10:30 p.m. on August 1.

During the apprehension, law enforcement officers seized six heat-sealed sachets in Abainza’s possession, containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. Furthermore, they also found dried marijuana leaves.

Additionally, the authorities seized P1,000 in marked money, which had been used by an undercover agent during the operation, as well as a total of P33,000 in cash.

The anti-illegal drugs operation was carried out by a team comprising personnel from Coron MPS, RDEU/RCSG Palawan, PIU Pal PPO, 2nd PPMFC, RID-CIT Palawan, RIU4B-PIT Palawan, and 2nd SOU-MG Coron MSBC.

Abainza is currently facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.