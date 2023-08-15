Disaster risk reduction personnel in Brooke’s Point are spearheading an ongoing investigation into the cause of a loud explosion and resulting ground tremors that impacted parts of Barangay Mainit in the first week of August.

Under the guidance of Joey Heredero, the MDRRMO is overseeing an inquiry aimed at revealing the reasons behind the occurrence.

In an update on August 14 shared by the town’s information office, the MDRRMO stated that the task force’s aerial and land survey returned without specific findings on what the residents heard as explosion and felt as ground vibrations in the mountainous portions of Brgy. Mainit.

The task force also observed that there has been no recent disruption to the vegetation in the area.

To shed light on the incident, Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. has enlisted the expertise of professionals from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PhiVolcs) and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) to assist in the ongoing investigation.

He has also advised the indigenous community in the vicinity to temporarily relocate for their safety during the ongoing investigation.

Residents in the area have voiced their concerns about the incident.

They have been troubled by the alleged occurrence since December of the previous year.

The local government has dismissed the possibility of the incident being linked to mining operations in the area.

The municipal information office has conveyed that the mining company has denied any ongoing mining activities.