A suspect known as Alias Aiai was apprehended in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Guadalupe, Coron, northern Palawan on Saturday, January 13.

The arrest involved the Coron Municipal Police Station, RDEU/RCSG Palawan, PIU Pal PPO, 2nd PPMFC, CIT Pal, and RIU4B-PIT Palawan, with support from the 2nd SOU-MG Coron MSBC.

Operatives seized four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with a white crystalline substance, suspected to be shabu (methamphetamine), and marked money totaling ₱2,000. Other items included bills, a cellphone, a wallet pouch, a lighter, and a black Yamaha MIO Soul motorcycle.

The weight of the confiscated drugs, including the purchased amount, is approximately 2.7 grams, valued at about ₱24,300.

Alias Aiai is in custody, with authorities conducting further investigations and preparing for legal proceedings.