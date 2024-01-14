A suspect known as Alias Aiai was apprehended in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Guadalupe, Coron, northern Palawan on Saturday, January 13.

The arrest involved the Coron Municipal Police Station, RDEU/RCSG Palawan, PIU Pal PPO, 2nd PPMFC, CIT Pal, and RIU4B-PIT Palawan, with support from the 2nd SOU-MG Coron MSBC.

Operatives seized four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with a white crystalline substance, suspected to be shabu (methamphetamine), and marked money totaling ₱2,000. Other items included bills, a cellphone, a wallet pouch, a lighter, and a black Yamaha MIO Soul motorcycle.

The weight of the confiscated drugs, including the purchased amount, is approximately 2.7 grams, valued at about ₱24,300.

Alias Aiai is in custody, with authorities conducting further investigations and preparing for legal proceedings.

Previous articleDFA Palawan, 4th ARCEN collab on crisis management drive
Next articleUtility worker wanted for attempted murder arrested
Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR