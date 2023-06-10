Airspeed Group, a company specializing in end-to-end logistics solutions, is aiming to expand its operations in three crucial areas within the country, specifically Iloilo, Dumaguete, and Palawan.

Company Business Development Manager Christopher Verne Arbon informed journalists participating in the U.S. Embassy 15th Media Seminar, “Building Blocks: The U.S.-Philippine Partnership for a Prosperous and Cyber-secure Digital Economy,” during a facility visit on June 7 that they are considering opening a small facility in Puerto Princesa by the third or fourth quarter of the year.

Arbon said the facility will cater to the “last mile” delivery of all requirements destined for Palawan.

“We have only more or less around 100-square meter facility that we are going to have as a hub in Palawan. Basically, that’s going to connect the north and the south because one of the challenges there in Palawan right now is moving in—papasok sa Palawan,” he said.

Arbon highlighted that the challenge in managing the movement of goods or products from the point of origin to the point of consumption or delivery lies in the limited number of ports that facilitate entry.

By offering end-to-end solutions, he said Airspeed aims to optimize the efficiency, reliability, and visibility of the supply chain.

Arbon stated that in positioning Airspeed in Palawan, they are expanding their network to provide the need to bring goods and products in and out of the province.

“There are only selected ports that make coming in manageable—problema namin, wala kami coming in from Cebu. It has to be brought to Manila and Manila to Palawan. That’s basically the challenge now in the Palawan network when it comes to supporting our micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” he said.

“What we’re currently doing is bringing goods from Visayas and Mindanao to Manila, and then delivering them to the Palawan area. We are now establishing our presence in Palawan to support our local MSMEs in exporting their products, not only to meet domestic demands but also for international requirements,” added Arbon.

For the planned hub, he said they have initially reserved around P500,000 to P1 million.

Currently, they have two methods to address the delivery challenges: either by establishing their own network or by partnering with service providers that can fulfill the task.

AIC Group of Companies Holding Corp., also known as Airspeed Group, serves as the parent company for multiple logistics firms, including Airspeed International Corporation, ASP Airspeed Philippines, Inc., ASX Airspeed Express, Inc., Amazing Philippines Digital Economy Corp., and the property firm AGC Properties, Inc.

