Agutaya’s first COVID-19 case is an LSI

The island municipality of Agutaya recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Friday, involving a 22-year female local stranded individual (LSI) who had traveled from Mindoro via passenger boat.

Dr. Alena Isobel P. Yap of the Agutaya municipal health office said the LSI patient arrived in Agutaya on August 4 and was swabbed as part of health protocols.

“Kakatanggap lang natin ng confirmation result kagabi, female 22, LSI, galing Manila- Batangas to Mindoro via Roro then from Mindoro to Agutaya sakay ng passenger boat may regular na byahe po kasi dito,” Yap said.

She said that they had conducted an early contact tracing on the case, after the rapid antibody test was performed on the patient.

“Simula noong dumating sila noong Agosto 4 ng Agutaya na rapid test po agad sila at doon palang nung lumabas na IgM positive, inactivate na agad natin ang contact tracing. So yung banca na sinakyan nya mula Mindoro to Agutaya Palawan ay naka quarantine na din pati yung mga nagsundo sa kanila, lahat ng naka close contact nya mula Concepcion to Algegeras naka quarantine na po at subject for swabing na po lahat ng close contact,” Yap said.

She added that the patient has remained asymptomatic and is in a quarantine facility for treatment.

