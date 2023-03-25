Some 1,913 residents of Barangays Algeciras and ConcepcionE in Agutaya town who were affected by the oil spill from MT Princess Empress that sank off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro received P5,000 each, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) MIMAROPA Regional Office said.

According to the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC) report released by DSWD MIMAROPA on March 20, thr cash aid was from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the department amounting to P9,565,000 where 3,772 beneficiaries from the towns of Pinamalayan, Pola, Bansud, Bongabong, Naujan, and Roxas, Oriental Mindoro also received P2,000–2,254 each last March 16, 2023.

Furthermore, DSWD MIMAROPA said it has also distributed more than P17 million worth of outright cash aid to other affected population in the region.

The cash aid is part of the DSWD’s continuing relief operations extended to families affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, DSWD MIMAROPA is also continuously rolling out its Cash-for-Work (CFW) Program in the nine affected municipalities of Oriental Mindoro.

To date, a total of 1,101 beneficiaries of CFW completed the first 5 days of work and already received cash assistance amounting to P1,954,275.00 where P1,775.00 were given per beneficiary in the Municipalities of Pola and Bulalacao. The CFW compensation is based on the Regional Minimum Wage Rate of P355/day. Meanwhile, other towns in the province will commence the program on March 20 as the social preparation is still ongoing.

Aside from the financial aid, DSWD MIMAROPA has also distributed family food packs (FFPs) to the affected families.

Based on the latest report as of March 23, a total of 1,424 residents of Brgys. Baras, Biton, Bantulan, Calawag and Casian have received FDPs worth P996,800.00

The activity was conducted by SWADT Office and PQRT members, in partnership with Local Government Unit of Taytay thru Local DRRM Council.

In Oriental Mindoro, 26,331 FFPs amounting to P18.4 million were also distributed to the affected families.

About Post Author