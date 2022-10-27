An agreement between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the leadership of the province of Oriental Mindoro has been signed for the provision of province-owned warehouses, as well as the use of a satellite office.

The MOA, which highlights the turnover of the warehouses and satellite office in the recently finished Capitol in the South in the municipality of Roxas and the 24/7 Rescue Operations Center in the town of Pinamalayan as an additional facility for the pre-positioning of DSWD relief commodities, was signed by Undersecretary Vilma B. Cabrera on behalf of Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo and Governor Humerlito Dolor of Oriental Mindoro on October 20.

As part of its resource augmentation to the various local government units (LGUs) in the province, the DSWD is required by the agreement to preposition emergency relief supplies to the designated warehousing facility. Additionally, the Department will offer technical support for effective inventory and warehouse management.

The provincial government, on the other hand, shall ensure proper management of the pre-positioned relief goods based on standards set by the DSWD.

Cabrera thanked the provincial government for offering the warehousing facilities and acknowledged all officials who worked hard to make this collaboration possible.

“Ang aming pasasalamat po kay governor at binigyan kami ng suporta at nang lalong mapaghandaan ng DSWD ang tungkulin ng Kagawaran bilang Vice-Chair ng Disaster Response Cluster ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (Our heartfelt thanks to the governor for giving their support so that the DSWD can better perform its mandate as Vice-Chair for Disaster Response Cluster of the NDRRMC),” Cabrera said.

“One of the thrusts of the DSWD is the pre-positioning and stockpiling of relief commodities in municipalities and provinces for disaster preparedness. We have a national warehouse but we must not expect all relief commodities to come from this, but from the provinces as well, so we can immediately do relief augmentation to the affected population,” she added.

The stockroom in the Capitol in the South will serve the southernmost municipalities of Oriental Mindoro namely, Bulalacao and Mansalay. Meanwhile, the warehouse in Pinamalayan will serve as a food hub for the municipalities of Victoria, Pola, and Socorro.

The MOA signing was witnessed by Mayor Leo Cusi of the municipality of Roxas, Provincial Social Welfare Officer Zarah C. Magboo, DSWD Field Office MIMAROPA Regional Director Leonardo C. Reynoso, and Disaster Response Management Division Chief Ms. Geneliza Q. Gabilan.

Other guests who graced the event were the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Oriental Mindoro, Sangguniang Bayan of Roxas, and personnel of the Provincial Social Welfare & Development Office and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

About Post Author