The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has re-organized the senior ranks at the Western Command (Wescom) based in Palawan

Palawan News learned from a source within the command that after the relief of Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos as Wescom chief, key officers followed suit and have received their reassignment orders.

On Tuesday, May 28, the first to be relieved were the command’s Chief of Unified Command Staff (CUCS), Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff (ACUCS) for Intelligence, Operations (U2), Plans and Programs (U3), and Financial Management (U5) (U10).

Aside from the five already relieved, five other ACUCS are also on their way out, the source added.

The Deputy Commanders for External Security Operations and for Internal Security Operations are also awaiting to be relieved.

The ongoing reorganization comes in the wake of the command structure’s reported dealings with China over resupply missions in Ayungin Shoal.

The controversy emerged after Beijing claimed it had made a “new agreement” with ground forces on the manner or providing supplies to BRP Sierra Madre that serves as one of the country’s military outpost in the West Philippine Sea.