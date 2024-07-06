The Armed Forces of the Philippines presented updates and assessments on internal and external security operations and threats to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during its midyear command conference held at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Thursday, July 4.

Marcos attended the command conference to review the progress of AFP’s campaigns and programs for the first semester and to provide further directives.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., along with top military officers from the General Headquarters including AFP-wide Support and Separate Units, Major Services, Unified Commands, and commanders from the army, air force, and naval units, presented detailed updates on their respective operations and assessments of internal and external security threats.

Brawner said the AFP leadership particularly presented to Marcos their “updated plan for our territorial defense Bantay Kalayaan, which he said was viewed by the president as a very holistic approach.”

“Hindi lang kasi tayo nakatingin sa labas ng ating bansa kundi pati sa loob. Meaning, when we talk about territorial defense, we are not just doing external defense looking outward, but we are also looking inward and addressing the united front works ng ibang bansa na gustong impluwensyahan yung ating iba’t-ibang sector ng society,” Brawner said in a press briefing after the command conference.

He also mentioned that they presented several options for AFP operations in the West Philippine Sea, including the regular rotation and reprovision (RoRe) of troops, but did not elaborate on details.

Brawner further underscored the AFP’s dedication to evolving its strategies and tactics to effectively address both internal and external threats, ensuring the safety and security of the Philippines.

“We are grateful for the guidance of the President. As our Commander-in-Chief, his directives will shape our future plans and programs. We remain steadfast in aligning our efforts with his vision for a secure and peaceful nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief of staff has ordered all AFP personnel to attach a Philippine flag patch as an integral part of the battle dress uniform to highlight a significant symbol of national pride.

“This initiative aims to reinforce patriotism and solidarity as a visible reminder of AFP’s commitment to upholding Philippine sovereign rights and territorial integrity that aligns with the broader efforts of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to foster national pride and unity among Filipinos,” he explained.