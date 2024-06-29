The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Service celebrated its 126th founding anniversary June 28 in a ceremony held at the Tejeros Hall here.

This event underscored the progress made in modernizing AFP medical facilities and equipment, as well as enhancing the skills and expertise of medical professionals dedicated to serving AFP personnel and their families.

Lieutenant General Charlton Sean Gaerlan, the Deputy Chief of Staff AFP, served as the guest of honor and speaker. In his message, he lauded the enduring dedication and achievements of the AFP Medical Service, emphasizing its vital role in maintaining the health and well-being of the military community.

“The dedication and expertise of our medical professionals have greatly contributed to a strong, reliable, and united AFP,” Gaerlan said.