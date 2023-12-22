The rehabilitation of the dilapidated 10-unit Building D apartment at Camp General Artemio Ricarte has been completed.

The Western Command (Wescom) initiative is aimed at providing housing for soldiers stationed in the West Philippine Sea and their families.

This repair project was carried out as part of the 88th founding anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), as stated by Western Command (Wescom) Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos.

Previously in a state of severe disrepair three months ago, Building D now features new roofs, kitchens, toilets, bathrooms, and stairs. It has undergone repainting and rewiring, with additional extensions added for dirty kitchens and laundry areas.

“In recognition of exemplary performance, it’s customary to award medals during anniversary celebrations. However, at Wescom, we honor our distinguished West Philippine Sea frontliners not with medals, but by providing them and their families with decent housing.”

The full renovation of Building D was made possible with the support of Representative Michael Romero (1Pacman Partylist), Army reservists Colonel Lovell Jude Noche & Captain Mel Hallar, and General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., the Chief of Staff of the AFP.

Additionally, another 10-unit building is currently under rehabilitation and is anticipated to be finished by March 2024, coinciding with the 48th WESCOM anniversary celebration.