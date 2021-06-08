AFP chief visits troops in Palawan

3rd Marine Brigade (3Mbde) headquarters in Puerto Princesa City welcomes Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Cirilito Sobejana

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Cirilito Sobejana on Monday, June 7, visited the soldiers of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3Mbde) headquarters in Puerto Princesa City.

3MBde commander Col. Jimmy Larida told Palawan News that Sobejana’s visit was to acknowledge the accomplishments of the military units in the province, particularly the awarding of Campaign Streamers to them, Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3), Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4), Naval Forces West (NAVFORWEST), Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW-WEST), and the 18th Special Forces Company (SFC).





“Ang pinakapurpose nito [ng pagbisita] ay to acknowledge the accomplishments ng brigade and its attached units. Nagbigay sya ng Kapayapaan Streamers for the accomplishment in dismantling the KLG- Palawan since last year up to this year,” Larida said.

He added that the chief of staff also conducted inspections on the capability and readiness, and at the same time, to boost the morale of the personnel in the province.

“Ang guidance ay ‘wag magsawa at mapagod na magsuporta [to AFP’s mission. Kasabay niyan ay to see the readiness and capability of the troops here in Palawan. Parang regular na inspection,” Larida explained.

















“Of course, all the personnel are very happy na nabisita tayo ng ama ng mga sundalo. High morale silang lahat,” he said.

He also ensured that the camp and its personnel are strictly imposing health protocols against COVID-19.

“Dito sa brigade at sa attached units ay alam natin ang epekto every time na may magpositive. Kaya in our level, we implement the protocols strictly,” he said.

The AFP chief also flew to Naval Station Emilio Liwanang (NSEL) in Barangay Pag-asa, Kalayaan in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

During his visit, Sobejana talked to the troops stationed on the island and inspected the logistics facilities at the station.

He also conducted a tree planting activity along with his staff and distributed school kits provided by the National Bookstore to school children of Pag-asa Elementary School, in preparation for the coming school year.

Among the facilities inspected by Sobejana were the beaching ramp, sovereign marker, the ongoing rehabilitation of the communication tower and the newly constructed fish port facility of the local government unit. He also received a briefing from the commander of the Joint Task Unit Pagasa on the prevailing security and covid-19 situation in their joint area of responsibility.

