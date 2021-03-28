Admission exams for Hainan scholars put on hold

Some young Palaweños who took the qualifying exam last March 23, 2021 at the VJR Hall at provincial capitol. | Photo by kay Noriel M. Nueca via Palawan Moving Forward Facebook page.

The Palawan provincial government has postponed the last day of admission examinations for the fourth batch of Hainan University Scholars due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Princesa City.

The provincial government recently implemented new guidelines as a safety health measure in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19.

The new schedule of the examination is yet to be announced. The original schedule was set last March 23 to 25 from 9:00 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at VJR Hall of the provincial capitol.

The scholarship provides an opportunity to Palaweño students to study college, masters and doctorate level at the Hainan Normal University in China. The grant is available under a sisterhood program between Palawan and the Chinese province. The grant covers free tuition fee, monthly allowance, accommodation, and roundtrip fare from Palawan to China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts