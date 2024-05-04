JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Admiral Samuel J. Paparo has officially taken the reins of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), assuming command on May 3 and succeeding Admiral John C. Aquilino.

In his inaugural address, Paparo made a resolute commitment to fortify regional alliances under his leadership.

Hailing from Morton, Pennsylvania, Paparo steps into the position of the 27th commander of USINDOPACOM, building upon his tenure as head of the U.S. Pacific Fleet from 2021 to 2024. A graduate of Villanova University, he brings with him decades of leadership expertise and a deep understanding of the region.

Paparo emphasized during the ceremony the important role of USINDOPACOM in maintaining regional peace and security, while also reaffirming his dedication to the area and the strengthening of partnerships with friends and allies.

He pointed out that as USINDOPACOM looks into the future, the Joint Force will approach its responsibilities with “strength, resolve, and confidence.”

“INDOPACOM, together with its partners is positioned to deny and defend against attempts to break the peace accorded by the international rules based order. With this enduring task, the United States and our allies and our partners will uphold stable and open international system that’s been a pillar of global security and well being for nearly a century,” Paparo stated.

Paparo expressed determination to confront and overcome obstacles threatening mission objectives, highlighting the challenges posed by China’s rapid military expansion and stressing the importance of readiness to counteract its escalating assertiveness and territorial ambitions in the Indo-Pacific Region.

“Our world faces a complex problem set in the troubling actions of the People’s Republic of China (PROC), and its rapid build up of forces. We must be ready to answer PRC’s increasingly intrusive and expansionist claims in the Indo-Pacific Region,” he said.

Paparo also cited in his speech the concept of the “grey zone,” a term used to describe unconventional methods employed by states to achieve their goals without engaging in traditional warfare.

He cited Gen. Brawner’s renaming of the “grey zone” as ICaD, representing “Illegal, Coercive, and Deceptive actions,” viewing it as proof to the astuteness and strategic foresight of their allies and partners.

In addition, he acknowledges that threats to peace, stability, and order come from countries like Russia and North Korea, as well as violent extremist organizations.

“We will work in concert with allies and partners and teammates to preserve the free and open Indo-Pacific itself, a phrase coined by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” he said.

“We will safeguard the international order characterized by transparency, cooperation, and fair competition and the rule of law. Finally, we’ll strive for the peaceful resolution of any crisis, but make no mistake, we will be ready to fight any adversary that threatens the peace, security and well-being of the nation and all our allies and partners,” added Paparo.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III led the proceedings, joined by General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with heads of state, military chiefs, including Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., and esteemed guests.