Microsoft Bing defines addiction to electronic gadgets as the “uncontrollable urge or impulse to continue using technology to the point that it starts to interfere with the individual’s mental, physical and social life”. Take note that the operative word here is “uncontrollable”, meaning to say that the definition excludes regular and customary use, within what is generally perceived to be normal or “controlled” use.

In theory, electronic gadgets are supposed to be used as “tools” that could help us improve our “mental, physical and social life”. It is supposed to enhance what we are normally doing, meaning that these are not supposed to replace what we are doing with actions and activities that could already be considered as abnormal.

Microsoft Bing also says that “gadget addiction affects all age groups and people of all races, and can lead to mental, physical, emotional and even political consequences”.

While it is generally believed that the problem of addiction to gadgets affect the young people more, that is not true. That belief could be due to the fact that young people are more adept in using social media, internet surfing, video games and everything online.

Just like any other addiction, the solution to the problem could eventually lead to treatments such as therapies, and even confinements in specialized facilities. Perhaps it is time to deal with this problem before it gets out of hand? Shall we call the attention of the DOH?