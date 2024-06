A distressed woman was rescued in the early hours of Tuesday, June 18, by the Puerto Princesa City Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF).

The woman was rescued around 2:18 a.m. along the highway in Barangay Sta. Lourdes after she escaped from an attempt by her friend to exploit her.

According to the ACTF, they noticed the woman walking and looking distressed while they were on patrol.

Upon their return, they approached her and asked if she needed help. They learned that she resides in Barangay Mandaragat.

“Tinanong [namin kung] anong problema nito. Aming napag-alaman na nagpasama pala ang kanyang friend na matagal na silang hindi nagkikita nito, at may problema daw kaya kanyang sinamahan pa puntang Honda Bay,” the ACTF said on We R1 at Your Service.

“Ang hindi nya alam ay [irereto] na pala siya sa isang lalake na may edad na. Binigyan sya ng isang baso na may lamang alak at ininom nya ito at nagbulungan daw di umano ang [kaibigan] nya at ang lalake,” the crime task force added.

The victim recounted to them that her friend signaled to the man that she was “goods” and then excused herself, claiming she was going to the bathroom.

The victim said she peered through the bamboo wall and saw her friend adding powder to a glass of alcohol.

“Kaya doon na siya nag-decide na umalis at lumabas ng bahay na hindi alam ng kanyang kaibigan. Hanggang makarating sa highway upang mag-abang ng sasakyan at maka-uwi ngunit wala na itong masakyan at sobra ang kanyang pasasalamat sa tropa sa pagtulong sa kanya upang maka-uwi sa kanilang tahanan,” the ACTF said.