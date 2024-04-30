Anti-Crime Task Force Chief Richard Ligad continues to urge residents of Puerto Princesa City to be cautious amid reports of ongoing prowling by thieves, who remain active in targeting unsuspecting victims.

To drive his point, Ligad posted a photo of an unnamed suspect on We R1 at Your Service.

“Ulitin ko, ingat kayo dito. Kapag makita ninyo ito sa paligid ninyo, malamang may plano ito,” he said, referring to him as “Lupin.”

“Lupin” is a reference to the fictional character Arsène Lupin, a thief.

In an initial report on the same FB page yesterday, April 29, a house in Purok Tres, Barangay San Miguel, owned by Marlon Vevero, was burglarized.

The suspect remains at large, and there are no updates yet from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office regarding the incident.

Ligad continues to call on residents to remain watchful and take precautions to stay safe from thieves, particularly the individual in the photo.

The post stated that Vevero approached the Anti-Crime Task Force, seeking assistance regarding his burglarized home.

The stolen items include two cellphones, a Samsung A12 and an NFNEX 30, as well as cash amounting to ₱27,000.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. earlier today. CCTV footage from a neighbor captured the suspect on a mountain bike.