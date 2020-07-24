ACTF chief Ligad denies ‘reckless’ post vs Ospital ng Palawan personnel

In a now deleted post which he uploaded Thursday, Ligad stated: “Ayon sa aking bubwit, maraming absent sa ONP matapos may mahuli taga-ONP. Ilang araw din bago mawala sa katawan niyo. Kilala ko kayo.”

A social media post by Anti-Crime Task Force head Richard Ligad alluding to certain “ONP” personnel as being involved in illegal drugs has stirred local uproar.

In a now deleted post which he uploaded Thursday, Ligad stated: “Ayon sa aking bubwit, maraming absent sa ONP matapos may mahuli taga-ONP. Ilang araw din bago mawala sa katawan niyo. Kilala ko kayo.”

The post was eventually deleted after healthcare workers from the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) denounced the post as a form of harassment.

“Kung may basis kayo, bakit hindi niyo imbitahan ang mga taong ‘yan at imbestigahan? Hindi ‘yong nag-post pa kayo ng ganito. Iisipin na lahat ng hindi nakapag-report sa trabaho ay ganyan. Namatayan ang iba sa mga ‘yan, ang iba may sakit. Pati mga walang kinalaman, nadamay pa dahil sa post mo,” a netizen who did not want to be named but claimed he/she is an ONP nurse, said.

Ligad did not explain why he deleted the post, but denied he was referring to the Ospital ng Palawan when he pointed to the “ONP.”

“Bakit sila nagre-react hindi ko naman sinabing Ospital Ng Palawan ‘yon. Wala akong sinabing Ospital Ng Palawan. Online National Printing, Online National Perya puwede, mga taga-perya ‘yong huli nating nahuli,” Ligad told Palawan News when asked to comment on the issue.

Ligad had earlier posted a separate status update in his Facebook account pointing to an illegal drugs operation that led to the arrest of an employee of the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP).

Netizens called out Ligad on his post, some pointing out that it creates a stigma against frontline healthworkers of the ONP.

Ligad insisted he was not referring to the Ospital ng Palawan, even challenging those from the health facility who reacted to his post.

“Sorry lang kung nakaka-relate, hindi naman sila ang tinutukoy natin. Ngayon may problema ba sa kanila na nahanay sa droga kaya sila nagre-react? Ako ngayon ang magtatanong sa kanila, meron ba?” Ligad said.