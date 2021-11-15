3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. wants to establish a marine culture hatchery in Puerto Princesa City to encourage Palaweños in agriculture.

During The Profile program of Palawan News on Saturday, Acosta said that it is important to change the mindset of the people not to depend on tourism to ensure balance in the economy.

“Sa generation [ngayon] kapag tatanungin mo kung anong pangarap ay walang nagsasabi na gustong maging farmer. We have to change that because the future of Puerto does not rely only in tourism, we have to have a future on agriculture in Puerto Princesa,” he said.

Acosta said he filed a bill in the House of Representatives for the establishment of a marine culture hatchery in Puerto Princesa City to promote sustainable fishing and farming.

He said that this would help the farmers to have additional skills while having another source of income.

“We will have a center for the province of Palawan including the city of Puerto Princesa for our farmers na hindi masyadong umasa sa nature, lahat galing sa dagat,” he said.

“What we want is Palaweños to invest in agriculture, kasi ang sabi nga namin the policymakers of the city and the province are saying na we cannot put our eggs in one basket. Hindi puwedeng tourism lang we have to put faith also in agriculture being the biggest province in terms of land area,” Acosta added.

Palawan is one of the major suppliers of the round scad or galungggong in the entire Philippines, according to a 2019 report from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Acosta also stressed the importance of closed season or the control in catching round scad (galunggong) being the province that supplies the largest volume of fish in Metro Manila.

He said there are also other available marine products in the waters of Palawan that are in demand for exportation.

“There is lobster, bangus, tilapia, suno, luba, pwede natin gamitin, the abalone, sea cucumber and other spot that we export but the galunggong I think we need to have the control because as of now sabi ng ating BFAR, Palawan is the last frontier dapat kayo ang Galunggong Capital of the Philippines from the Sulu Sea and WPS ay very abundant,” Acosta said.