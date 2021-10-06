3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. has pushed to convert timberlands in Aborlan to strengthen agricultural sector opportunities in the municipality.

Acosta said he has filed a measure to convert timberlands in the municipality to alienable and disposable lands during an interview Tuesday at the filing of his certificate of candidacy.

He said the conversion will make it easier for locals to utilize them and be more productive. Lands may also be used by local farmers to increase their agricultural output.

“We have to convert na ang mga timberland na pwede for agriculture. Tapos na po natin sa Aborlan, we have filed the bill nandiyan na ang sukat kung saan ang mga lupa na pwedeng i-convert from alienable to disposable kung saan pwede ariin o sakahin ng ating mga kababayan,” Acosta said.

- Advertisement -

He said that the conversion of lands in Puerto Princesa City will follow.

“Next na ang dito sa Puerto Princesa City,” he added.

First termer Acosta filed his COC on Tuesday at Provincial COMELEC Office for his reelection in the May 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE).