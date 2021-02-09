Acosta commits support to improve Marine’s firing range facility

3rd Palawan District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. (middle) together with Col. Jimmy Larida (2nd from right), commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), and its officers at the Marine Base Rodolfo Punsalang in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City. | Photo by Office of 3rd District Palawan

Representative Gil Acosta Jr., 3rd District Palawan, has committed support to the improvement of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) existing firing range facility as his commitment to support the troops.

This developed as Acosta, together with 3MBde commander Col. Jimmy Larida, led the inauguration ceremony of the 3MBde training barracks at Marine Base Rodolfo Punsalang, Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

“Lubos ang aking pasasalamat sa mga marines na nagpapanatili ng kapayapaan sa ating lugar. Ang proyekto ng gobyerno para mabigyan kayo ng maayos na imprastraktura ay hindi lang dito matatapos kundi tuloy-tuloy pa,” Acosta said.

According to 3MBde spokesperson Cpt. Orchelyn Bobis, the facility will serve as classrooms with billeting space of marines and other military counterparts who will undergo trainings or exercises.

Bobis said the training barracks under the Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad or TIKAS, a partnership project between the Department of National Defense and the Department of Public

Works and Highways (DPWH) to improve infrastructure facilities inside military camps.

Larida also thanked Acosta for his commitment to support the marines within Palawan in maintaining the peace and security of the Islands of Palawan.

Also present during the inaugudation ceremony were Engr Amelia Fajardo, DPWH District Engineer and LTC Vito Minlo Sarmiento PAF, representative from WESCOM.

