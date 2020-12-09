Acosta bill expanding ONP bed capacity hurdles House committee

Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. (3rd District) said that the committee has approved the 2019 proposed measure on Wednesday.

The Committee on Health of the House of Representatives (HOR) has approved the bill mandating the expansion of the Ospital ng Palawan’s (ONP) bed capacity to as much as 400.

House Bill 6479, which Acosta authored, calls for an increase in the ONP’s bed capacity from the current 100 to 400 beds.

“The authorized capacity of the hospital is hereby increased from 100 to 400 which shall be implemented for a period of not more than three years from its approval. The facilities and services should also increase to conform with and be commensurate in the increase of bed capacity,” Acosta said previously in the copy of the bill.

Earlier, Acosta also said that plantilla positions will be determined by the appropriate agencies such as Department of Health and Department of Budget and Management.

The ONP was founded in 1901 with an initial 20-bed capacity.

