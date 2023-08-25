Philippine National Police chief, PGen. Benjamin Acorda, reminded the police force of the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) to remain neutral and professional in performing their duties for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30.

Acorda stated that elections are not just a civic duty, but also a vital part of democracy that enables the voices of the community to be heard.

“As members of the PNP, we are known for ensuring the safety, security, and integrity of this process. This cannot be overstated. Hence, I urge you to approach the upcoming election with the utmost professionalism and neutrality,” he said in his speech during his visit to the PPO headquarters on Friday morning.

He said it is part of their job to create an environment where citizens can exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation, by serving as “pillars of trust,” upholding the principles of fairness and justice throughout the election period.

Acorda also extended gratitude to the entire police force particularly those in the field, who serve as the face of the PNP in the communities.

“Amid our commitment and responsibilities, let us not lose sight of this significant event. Our actions and vigilance during the election season can have a lasting impact to our communities and our nation,” he stated.

“I would like to thank you kasi kayo na nasa baba ang tunay na dapat mabigyan ng credit. It is not us who are at the headquarters, kami ay nagbibigay lang ng suporta at gabay. But it is you ang nakikita ng ating mga kababayan – kayo ang nararamdaman kung ano ang ginagawa ng ating kapulisan,” he said.

During his visit, Acorda led the turnover of 50 units of mountain bikes to the Traffic Police Units of PPO and the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), as well as the groundbreaking ceremony of the PPO canopy in front of its headquarters.

He described the bicycles as the police’s commitment to innovative and eco-friendly approaches in performing their duties.

“These bicycles will not only aid our effort to maintain traffic order but also enable to connect more closely with the people we protect,” he said.

“[The canopy] represents a sanctuary for learning, collaboration and strategic planning. It is within this wall that we will forge a path towards a safer Palawan equipped with modern essentials and a unified purpose,” he stated.

Meanwhile, he also recalled memories of his stint as PPO provincial director from 2014 to 2016.

Acorda, who assumed the role of the 29th Chief PNP on April 24, also expressed gratitude to the personnel of PPO, whom he said were instrumental in his appointment as the country’s top cop.

“I can say that I cannot be the 29th chief PNP kung hindi ninyo ako sinuportahan noong ako ay provincial director. Others would say that Palawan is a remote area – an island. But I can say that I am where I am now, because of the good things that we did when I was the PD of Palawan,” he said.

“I am a reluctant but committed chief-PNP. Hindi tayo gumalaw, but because of our accomplishments, maybe here in Palawan, [and] in Region 10, I was considered,” he added.

During Acorda’s official visit, there was also a significant event where exemplary police officers and units in Palawan were recognized and honored with awards.

