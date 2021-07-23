Achieve a youthful glow with collagen by Watsons
Collagen-based products provide intense moisturization and hydration which keeps the skin younger–looking and helps prevent premature aging. As a sought-after beauty and skincare ingredient, collagen is proven to help achieve lasting radiant skin.
Collagen by Watsons is a collagen-infused skincare brand for the face and body. There are many products to choose from, which are all affordable, effective, and full of benefits.
The Collagen by Watsons Moisturizing and Firming Range is ideal for those who are targeting dry and loose skin concerns, as the ingredients replenish skin moisture and improve the skin elastically, resulting in moisturized skin and a radiant complexion. This range is a best-seller at Watsons and has been upgraded with Tri-Collagen Complex and Snail Secretion Filtrate, making lasting radiant skin even more achievable.
The Collagen by Watsons White Regeneration Range is the perfect fit for those who want to combat dullness and dark spots to achieve a luminous and even skin tone. Better still, your skin will definitely look more luminous and crystal clear, very much like the glass skin effect that you see in your favorite Korean actress. That’s because this round-the-clock whitening solution is formulated with Aura Glow Complex which helps delay skin pigmentation.
Collagen by Watsons Cosmetics has a unique skincare + makeup feature to achieve a “no-makeup look” for virtual meetings and parties. Currently, the shades offered feature soft to light tones, and they all contain ingredients that nourish your skin and give it a dewy glow as it sets.
Check out Collagen by Watsons ranges to see why this brand is much loved amongst loyal Watsons shoppers. There are many ways to shop at Watsons!
