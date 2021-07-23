Achieve a youthful glow with collagen by Watsons

Your daily routine for a smoother and glowing skin: exfoliate with Collagen by Watsons Moisturising and Purifying Peeling Cleanser; deeply cleanse your pores with the Moisturising Foam Cleanser; and lock in hydration with the Moisturising and Firming Toner. From the Moisturising and Firming Range.

Collagen-based products provide intense moisturization and hydration which keeps the skin younger–looking and helps prevent premature aging. As a sought-after beauty and skincare ingredient, collagen is proven to help achieve lasting radiant skin.

Collagen by Watsons is a collagen-infused skincare brand for the face and body. There are many products to choose from, which are all affordable, effective, and full of benefits.

Achieve a young, radiant look with Collagen by Watsons Moisturising and Firming Massage Eye Roll On which helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, eye bags, dark circles, forehead lines, laugh lines and crow’s feet; as well as the intensive Moisturising and Repairing Facial Cream to deeply nourish skin.

– Prep up your skin with the Collagen by Watsons White Regeneration Clarifying Toner after cleansing with the Refreshing Cleanser to reveal clear energized, and purified skin.

Treat your skin with the White Regeneration Intensive Serum to energize dull skin and the exfoliating Purifying Peeling Gel 2-3x a week to gently remove dead skin, revealing instantly brighter skin.

Put on some White Regeneration CC Cream that blends perfectly with your natural skin tone after putting a layer of Instant Finishing Cream that acts as a makeup base.

Collagen by Watsons White Regeneration Sun Lotion SPF50 will keep your skin protected from the harmful UV rays.

The Collagen by Watsons Moisturizing and Firming Range is ideal for those who are targeting dry and loose skin concerns, as the ingredients replenish skin moisture and improve the skin elastically, resulting in moisturized skin and a radiant complexion. This range is a best-seller at Watsons and has been upgraded with Tri-Collagen Complex and Snail Secretion Filtrate, making lasting radiant skin even more achievable.

The Collagen by Watsons White Regeneration Range is the perfect fit for those who want to combat dullness and dark spots to achieve a luminous and even skin tone. Better still, your skin will definitely look more luminous and crystal clear, very much like the glass skin effect that you see in your favorite Korean actress. That’s because this round-the-clock whitening solution is formulated with Aura Glow Complex which helps delay skin pigmentation.

Collagen by Watsons Cosmetics Oil Serum Liquid Foundation is made with collagen essence and 8-plant globally sourced essential oils to deeply nourish the skin and give it a silky and smooth texture. Also worth a try is the EE Water Blend Cream, which contains a nourishing Triple Collagen that gives off a silky- smooth texture that glides perfectly over the skin for a natural, radiant, and luminous look.

Neutralize problematic spots with Collagen by Watsons Cosmetics CC Cream in green for redness and lavender to balance yellowish pigmentation.

Unique skincare + makeup: Collagen by Watsons Cosmetics Eyebrow Pencil and Silky Lipstick

The Silky Powder Foundation provides light to medium coverage that conceals flaws and evens out skin. Infused with tri-collagen, its silk-like texture allows for a light and powdery finish.

Gentle Eye and Lip Makeup Remover.

Collagen by Watsons Cosmetics has a unique skincare + makeup feature to achieve a “no-makeup look” for virtual meetings and parties. Currently, the shades offered feature soft to light tones, and they all contain ingredients that nourish your skin and give it a dewy glow as it sets.

