Aborlan tightens border controls as Covid cases rise in Puerto Princesa City

“A mandatory community quarantine in the local government unit provided facilities shall be strictly implemented for residents or travelers from Cuyo, Coron, Culion, and Busuanga. Those from Puerto Princesa City who intend to stay will undergo 14-day quarantine,” a portion of the town’s ordinance passed on October 8 stated.

The latest surge of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Princesa City has prompted the neighboring town of Aborlan to require travelers from the city to undergo a 14-day quarantine, in addition to those coming from towns of Cuyo, Coron, Culion and Busuanga.

The ordinance took effect on October 12.

“Community transmission imposed threat to the safety of the municipality, hence, there is a compelling need to enforce strengthen measure for the implementation of MGCQ,” the ordinance added.

Only authorized persons outside residence (APOR) and those with emergency and medical needs shall be allowed to travel to Puerto Princesa City, subject to requirements such as barangay certification and travel pass.

A 14-day home quarantine will be also implemented to persons who stayed in the city for more than 24 hours, to the residents and travelers from Cuyo, Coron, Busuanga, and Culion.

The movement of persons for any purpose across municipalities within province of Palawan shall be permitted.

Sports such as basketball are prohibited. Cyclists shall not be allowed to travel to Puerto Princesa City.

The town also implemented a 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. curfew.

Mass gathering but limited to community assembly, religious gatherings, essential works, karaoke sessions are also banned for 24 hours shall be limited to 50 percent.

Funerals shall be done at a maximum of seven days.

Cockfighting and liquor ban is still in effect.

All transportations have its own drop-off area designated by the local government.

