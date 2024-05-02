The Aborlan police arrested a man who was charged with raping his own child.

The suspect, identified as alias Joseph, 42, is the 3rd most wanted in Aborlan and in Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) due to the case against him.

According to a source, the victim is a minor who left their home in 2022 after the said crime.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, who is also the suspect’s wife, remains with him and reportedly keeps watch over him while he is in custody.

“Sixteen years old lang yun noong nangyari yun, tapos naglayas na ang bata. Ang mag-asawa di man naghiwalay, ang nanay niya pa nga nagbabantay sa suspek doon sa police station [kung saan] nakakulong,” said the Palawan News source.

The arrest of the suspect, charged with rape, was made pursuant to a warrant issued by Judge Jocelyn Sundiang Dilig of Branch 47 of Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa City.