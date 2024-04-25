Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested on Wednesday a male resident of Brgy. Colandanum, Aborlan, accused of raping his niece.

Authorities apprehended the suspect, identified in a police report as Mike Layag, 33, as he returned from a fishing trip on Wednesday night. He was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Arlene Bayuga Guillen of the Family Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 13,

His sister accused Layag of sexually abusing his niece repeatedly since 2018.

The accused refuted the charges brought against him in an interview with Palawan News.

“Hindi ‘yun totoo, kasi noong mga panahon na ‘yun mula 7 years old siya hanggang 13 siya, hindi naman kami nagkakasama, sa bundok ako nakatira, tapos sila dito sa bayan. At saka ang pamangkin ko na yan, nahuli na ‘yan nila na may boyfriend,” the suspect told Palawan News.

Layag said he wanted to speak to his sister about what led to the filing of a complaint against him.

The CIDG facility detained the suspect for the non-bailable crime of rape.