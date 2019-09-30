A 67-year old farmer was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after he was shot by an unidentified gunman Saturday afternoon in Barangay Isaub, Aborlan.

Police authorities identified the victim as Mabini Cesar, a resident of the same barangay.

Initial police investigation disclosed that Cesar was riding his motorcycle from Isaub proper going to their house when an unidentified man riding a motorcycle shot him multiple times on the body.

The suspect immediately fled going to the southern part of Aborlan.

Cesar was rushed to the Aborlan Medicare Hospital but was later announced dead due to multiple gunshots gained.

Aborlan police personnel are still trying to establish the motive for his killing.