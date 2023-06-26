In an effort to address water safety concerns, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) extended support to the municipalities of Narra and Aborlan by training small water service providers (WSPs).

USAID emphasized proper chlorination techniques and educated the providers on accurate dosing and periodic monitoring.

This intervention resulted in improved water disinfection practices and, ultimately, the provision of safe water to approximately 23,800 individuals in Narra and Aborlan.

In the Philippines, a significant number of people still lack access to safe drinking water, with approximately 12 million Filipinos facing this challenge. A large portion of the population, around 80 percent, remains unconnected to wastewater treatment services.

Recognizing the importance of water security, USAID actively promotes initiatives aimed at addressing these issues by collaborating with governments, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations.

USAID’s primary objective is to increase access to water and sanitation services for vulnerable and underserved communities. By working closely with various stakeholders, USAID implements programs and projects that target the improvement of water infrastructure and services in areas with limited access.

Over the years, USAID has made significant investments in water security projects. Since 2013 alone, USAID has allocated approximately Php1.5 billion (equivalent to $30 million) to increase access to water supply and sanitation services for underserved communities.