Bring Very Peri’s spirit of newness, carefree confidence, and creativity, to your home with furniture and home accessories from SM Home.

Very Peri, was selected by global color authority Pantone as its Color of the Year 2022, describing it as “the happiest and warmest of all blue hues, a dynamic periwinkle blue with a vivifying violet-red undertone blends the faithfulness and consistency of blue with the energy and excitement of red.”

This is the first time in 23 years that Pantone has created a new shade for its Color of the Year selection, as “we have a new vision of the world now,” Pantone Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eisenman told CNN. Using the dynamic virtual world – think of gaming and the metaverse – as a main source of inspiration, Arch Daily says that the shade

In architecture, shades of periwinkle blue and lavender have long been used in installations, commercial spaces, and lighting, bringing an overall calm, optimistic, and positive effect.

And you can bring that to your home with SM Home’s accent chairs, decorative candles and vases, bed linen, and kitchenware in Very Peri shades.

