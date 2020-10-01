A coffee idea

Adrian was encouraged to put up his own version of a coffee cub, which is seen as coffee selling on a classic-designed motorcycle. // Image by Cedez Castro.

After watching a series of YouTube videos from a vlogger in Thailand, Adrian was encouraged to put up his own version of a coffee cub, which is seen as coffee selling on a classic-designed motorcycle. The idea was inspired by the business type in Thailand, which already operates especially in Bangkok.

The stretched quarantine period that began in March gave everyone time to think about things or venture into something they have not done before. For Adrian Parcon, a 22-year-old education student in Puerto Princesa City, it was a useful opportunity to think about a business concept, one that is unique or hasn’t been tried by anyone else yet.

After watching a series of YouTube videos from a vlogger in Thailand, Adrian was encouraged to put up his own version of a coffee cub, which is seen as coffee selling on a classic-designed motorcycle. The idea was inspired by the business type in Thailand, which already operates especially in Bangkok.

Aside from being a student, he is also working with his father on their sound system business in the city. He said that opening his business last Sunday, September 27, is a fulfillment of his longtime dream. He chose to pursue his new business after he decided not to enroll himself this semester.

“Dati kasi dream ko talaga magkapehan na talaga, naghanap lang ng paraan hanggang sa nakita ko ‘yong kay Dan, siya talaga ang original. Kahit saan lugar, siya talaga ang first na nag-motorcycle coffee. Sunday lang nakapag-start kasi wala rin budget, ngayon kasi hindi ako nag-enroll kaya tinuloy ko na lang,” he said while preparing his materials to operate on Tuesday afternoon in front of Ford Palawan.

“More on brewed talaga kami kasi nagta-travel kami ng mga kagrupo kaso after ko mag-research at pag-aralan kung ano mga gagamitin, medyo mahirap pala ang mga gamit, mahirap kumuha ng source sa mga tindahan. Hanggang sa nakita ko ‘yong dalgona, pumatok,” he said.

He said that he was only testing the water on how the locals will accept his adaptation of coffee cub business style in the city and he was overwhelmed with their reception. Adrian is also supported by his friend from his Klasiko Palaweño group, a local group of classic-designed motorcycles.

Adrian, who is also one of the classic-designed motorcycle enthusiasts, is using a Honda C70, around circa of 1980-1990’s model to sell Dalgona coffee in a cup in different spots of the city.

Along with his teal and white-colored motorcycle, he visits different spots in the city on two shifts, at 5:00 in the morning and 5:00 in the afternoon.

“Ang target time ko talaga ay 5:00am or 5:00 pm, ‘yong not sure lang talaga doon ay kung saan na lugar. Pop up lang kung saan maisipan. Gusto ko rin talaga bigyan ng buhay ‘yong mga lugar na nakalimutan o ‘di na naaalala,” he said.

Since he started selling on Sunday, he has already reached selling a maximum of 30 cups to passersby. He said that so far, he has earned enough profit out of his expenses.

The main challenge, he noted, is the insufficient supply of materials for transparent cups which he uses in selling.

“Nag-try lang talaga na baka pwede ito, gawin namin ito—ayon hanggang sa pumatok siya at nag-trending ba. Noong first day ay halos kami-kami lang, biggest mistake ko noon ay nakalimutan ko ‘yong karatula ko iniisip ng bikers akala nila sa amin lang. Naakit daw sila sa motor, naalala raw nila ‘yong kabataan nila,” he said.

“Hindi ako nagta-target talaga, gusto ko lang talaga magbigay-buhay sa specific place talaga, share na rin ng talent at exposure. Grabeng pasasalamat ko kasi hindi ko talaga inaasahan, akala namin joke-joke lang, kami lang tatangkilik nito, tropa-tropa lang. Iyon pala may ibang tao rin, parang kahit saan kami siguro magpwesto ay may bibili,” Adrian added.

Even if he enjoys going to different areas and popping up to sell, he also looks forward to finding a spot for his trade.

As a pioneer of the coffee cub in the city, he also would love to see if there would be other locals who would take the interest to start the same business that he operates at the moment.

“Susuportahan ko siya kasi kung gusto niya talaga kumita o makilala, goods ‘yon kung tulad din ng ganito na pagtitinda. Hindi ako magsiselos, una sa lahat, ako naman nauna,” Adrian said while laughing.

“Matutuwa ako kung may iba na gagaya nito,” he added.

Adrian also said that the support of his friends in his business also signifies that they are responsible riders, “hindi kami kaaway sa daan,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts