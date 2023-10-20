In a fast-paced world, a shift is taking place. Many of us, tired of the daily rush, are yearning for a simpler, more nature-inspired way of life. It’s not just a passing trend; it’s a whole new approach to living. More and more people are dreaming of living the “island life,” where the calm and peace of island living offers a refreshing escape from the chaos of city life.

What’s causing this urge to leave the city? It’s because the constant traffic jams, the loud city noises, and the never-ending busyness have become too much to handle. Moreover, the global health crisis has made us rethink our priorities. With remote work becoming common, the idea of trading crowded commutes for peaceful walks in green spaces or relaxed bike rides by the coast is very appealing. Who wouldn’t prefer seaside sunsets to crowded streets?

Are you ready to embrace this change? How about exploring the “Best Island in the World”?

Cowrie Island, Puerto Princesa ; 15 mins away from Brighton Puerto Princesa

Here are 5 awesome reasons to make the move to Puerto Princesa,Palawan!

1. Nature’s Paradise: Imagine waking up in a picture-perfect postcard, surrounded by stunning beaches and lush forests right at your doorstep. Puerto Princesa is a true haven, boasting UNESCO sites, pristine beaches, and crystal-clear waters. Dive into adventure, unwind on sandy shores, and bask in breathtaking natural beauty anytime you feel like it.

Puerto Princesa Underground River ; 1 hr 15 mins away land trip from Brighton Puerto Princesa

Honda Bay; 4 mins away from Brighton Puerto Princesa

Talaudyong Beach; 37 mins away from Brighton Puerto Princesa

2. Relaxed Island Lifestyle: Bid farewell to the stress of city life and embrace a laid-back island existence. Here, there are no tight schedules or looming deadlines. You can savor life at your own pace. Practice beachfront yoga at dawn, join a midday meditation retreat, and treat yourself to an evening spa session for ultimate relaxation.

3. Community Connection: Puerto Princesa is more than just a place to live; it’s a close-knit community where neighbors become like family. The locals are incredibly friendly, and you’ll find yourself right at home in no time.

4. Affordable Cost of Living: Your wallet will breathe a sigh of relief when you choose Palawan. Housing and daily expenses are budget-friendly, letting your money stretch further.

Housing Haven: In Puerto Princesa, your home doesn’t have to break the bank. House rental prices can be as low as Php9,000 to Php13,000 per month, and even more budget-friendly options await just outside the city.

Move with Ease: Getting around in Puerto Princesa offers convenience without the hefty price tag. Tricycles, jeepneys, and rented private vehicles are available, choose the option that suits your budget.

Delicious Discounts: Savor scrumptious seafood and more at local eateries without emptying your wallet. Enjoy a hearty meal for around Php250 per person. For budget-conscious foodies, street food and local delicacies come at even more pocket-friendly prices.

Haring Larga Haring Larga

5. Safe Haven: Puerto Princesa experiences milder typhoons and fewer earthquakes compared to other Philippine regions. Enjoy more sunny days and a secure island life without the worries of natural disasters. Relax knowing you’re in a safe and serene environment.

In Puerto Princesa, life finds its beauty in celebrating the simple pleasures. Here, quality is a priority, and a serene, purpose-driven lifestyle makes life worth living.

Now that you’re all set to embrace the wonders of Puerto Princesa, there’s one place that perfectly captures this island paradise – Brighton Puerto Princesa. Your urban escape tucked away in the serene Brgy. Sta. Lourdes, a peaceful oasis just beyond the city’s noise and commotion. Brighton Puerto Princesa offers more than just a place to live; it’s a gateway to a transformed lifestyle where time seems to slow down, allowing life to become more fulfilling.

Brighton Puerto Princesa aerial shot overlooking Honda Bay

Here, you’ll find a host of amenities that will enhance your living experience:

Gate and Guardhouse: Ensuring 24/7 security for your peace of mind, providing a safe and secure environment for you and your loved ones.

Brighton Puerto Princesa Gate and Guardhouse

Clubhouse Swimming Pool: Dive into relaxation with its refreshing swimming pool, an oasis suitable for all ages where you can unwind.

Brighton Puerto Princesa Clubhouse Swimming Pool

Parks and Play Areas: Explore the scenic green spaces, perfect for leisurely strolls, picnics, and outdoor activities that bring nature closer to your doorstep.

Multi-purpose Court: Engage in sports and wellness activities right within the community, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle for residents of all ages.

Brighton Puerto Princesa Multi-Purpose Court

As more people trade city life for a more relaxed way of living, the world is embracing a happier and laid-back lifestyle. Don’t miss out. Your island dreams can come true in Palawan with Brighton Puerto Princesa!

