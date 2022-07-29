- Advertisement by Google -

Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan officer-in-charge Arnulfo Ventura said holding the Palarong Panlalawigan is impossible and unnecessary at the moment as they are now focusing on the preparations for face-to-face classes in November.

This happened after 2nd District Board Member Al-Nashier Ibba asked the Schools Division of Palawan to bring back the annual sports meet in a resolution on Tuesday, July 26.

Ventura said they have yet to receive directives from their higher office for the staging of sports events.

“Nag-usap kami ni SDS (Capa) kahapon, kung ire-resume yung panlalarong panlalawigan this November, my idea is, before i-resume yun, antayin muna ang guidelines from the DepEd central office and regional office kung itutuloy nila ang higher level ng sports competitions like MIMAROPARAA and the Palarong Pambansa kasi sa November na tapos wala pa namang program ang DepEd on higher level na competition, what for? Bakit pa magkakaroon ng Palarong Panlalawigan?,” he said.

“As of now, wala pa kaming hawak na memorandum from the higher office regarding the resumption of sports competitions,” he added.

Ventura also noted that they are already preoccupied with preparations for the full implementation of the face-to-face classes.

“Mahihirapan kasi by November din ang full implementation ng face-to-face classes, so mapapasabay sa palaro which is napakahirap talaga sa part ng DepEd. Kasi ang focus talaga namin is sa face to face implementation and isa pa may mga hosting tayo ng mga trainings, school level preparations,” he explained.

In his resolution, the neophyte board member from Bataraza said that the conduct of the sports meet would further provide students an opportunity to showcase their remarkable talents and cultivate team spirit, especially since athletic events and tournaments have been significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibba also suggested that Bataraza host the event again. He said that the town has all the sports facilities that will be needed when the event starts up again.

