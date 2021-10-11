Due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat” intensified by tropical storm (TS) “Maring,” nine municipalities in Palawan have been put under a “red rainfall alert” for heavy rains, which can cause landslides and severe floods in low-lying areas.

PAGASA said Monday that placed under the red rainfall alert as of 9 a.m. are the municipalities of Kalayaan Islands, Balabac, Bataraza, Rizal, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Espańola, Quezon, Narra, and Aborlan.

Earlier today, October 11, massive flooding had already been reported by residents in the towns of Narra, Sofronio Espanola, Brooke’s Point, and Quezon.

Princess Urduja, Aramaywan, Teresa, and Malinao barangays in Narra town have been overwhelmed by floodwaters that have reached nearly roof level.

Photos of dead animals swept by floodwaters circulating on social media from the municipality of Narra in southern Palawan. (Credit to the owners)

“Sa sobrang lakas po ng ulan, umapaw na ang ilog, tapos mabilis na tumaas na ang tubig bigla lang. Umakyat na kami sa bubong, mabuti na lang nangyari mga alas kwatro na,” resident Mercy Joy Mamacol said.

“Ngayon, sa tulong ng mga kapit-bahay na hindi inabot ng baha, naibaba na kami. Dito na po kami sa bandang kalsada. Medyo bumaba ng konti ang tubig ngayon, pero po umuulan pa din,” she added.

Rescue authorities are also confirming reports of residents who have allegedly gone missing after floodwaters struck low-lying areas, especially in Malinao.

Farm animals have been found dead after being carried away by floodwaters, according to photos posted on social media by Narra residents.

WATCH || Floodwaters raged in a river in Barangay Berong, Quezon, in southern Palawan in this video captured by Dennis Manlavi.

Clarisse Ann Magallanes, a Malinao resident, told Palawan News that their family has lost everything as a result of the waters that flooded their house and washed away their tricycle.

“Kami lang po ng kapatid ko ang tao sa bahay. Mga 1:00 nang madaling araw, bigla lang po, minuto lang, pagdating ng MDRRMO, lubog na. Naagos na ibang bahay, mga gamit at saka traysikel po namin,” she said.

Photos of a flooded Punang Elementary School were also posted on social media in Sofronio Espanola. Floodwaters also poured along the Llabungan Bridge in Barangay Berong, damaging homes along its path, and in Maasin Bridge in Brooke’s Point.

In Puerto Princesa, floods have been reported in Barangay San Jose and in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes early Monday morning.

Puerto Princesa, San Vicente, and Cagayancillo are placed under “orange rainfall alert”, with the possibility of flooding and also landslides. Dumaran, Aracelli, Taytay, El Nido, Linapacan, Culion, Busuanga, Coron, Agutaya, Magsaysay and Cuyo are under the “yellow rainfall alert”.

Residents in low-lying areas that have already been flooded are urged to leave for the time being.

The state weather bureau said this information is based on current radar trends and all available meteorological data.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, monitor the weather condition, and watch for the next advisory to be issued at 11 a.m.

WATCH || San Jose public market and terminal area in Puerto Princesa City.

Meanwhile, Maring, with the international name “Kompasu”, is continuously moving closer towards extreme north Luzon on Monday morning.

As of 5 a.m., PAGASA said track forecast shows that it’s moving close or over the Babuyan Islands, without ruling out the possibility of landfall over mainland northern Cagayan or a close approach over Batanes.

However, considering the short-period acceleration observed over the past couple of hours, a slightly earlier traverse of Extreme Northern Luzon remains a possibility.

Maring is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday.

Outside the PAR, the storm will continue moving westward over the West Philippine Sea until it makes landfall in the vicinity of Hainan Island on Wednesday.

In addition, PAGASA’s forecast to consolidate in the near term and intensify into a severe tropical storm within the next 12 hours.

The tropical cyclone may reach the typhoon category tomorrow over the West Philippine Sea. Weakening will likely take place on Wednesday once makes landfall in Hainan Island.