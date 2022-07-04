The city government is planning to construct an 800-meter zipline at the Balayong People’s Park as an additional attraction for tourists.

The proposed zipline will start from a platform that will be constructed near the old city hall building and end at the tower structure inside the park, according to city tourism chief Demetrio Alvior Jr.

Alvior said Mayor Lucilo Bayron wants to name the adventure facility “Screaming Zipline”, as thrill-seekers who will scream to a specific decibel will gain a free ride.

Alvior said the zipline is just one of the many other plans to develop the park as a tourist attraction.

“Marami pang development plans yan, dito sa may baba ng city hall — may lagoon, may canopy, at saka merong gazebo na magiging center ng wedding. Ang unang plan nga ni mayor dyan, ang puwedeng pumasok doon is kalesa para dramatic yong pasok sa wedding. Bago ang gagamitin lang sa loob ng park is electric car,” Alvior said.

These are the ultimate dreams for the Balayong People’s Park, he explained.

Some of the park’s facilities, he said, are now in use, such as the learning pad, which recently hosted the first basic guitar lesson, with 18 students completing their classes with Dr. Concepto Magay.

The designer of the future zipline in the Balayong People’s Park, according to Alvior, has also inspected the Acacia Tunnel area in Barangay Inagawan Subcolony for the possibility of establishing a park.

However, it will take some time as environmental concerns must be considered.

“Babalik tayo doon sa ating vision na talagang iba-balance natin yong nature and development,” Alvior stated.