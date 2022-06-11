The Busuanga municipal government handed over 730 solar home systems (SHS) to qualified residents, providing electricity to far-flung communities not yet tapped into its power grid.

Aguilar, chairman of the Board of Directors (BOD) of Busuanga Island Electric Cooperative Inc. (BISELCO), in a statement issued through the Busuanga Public Information office on Saturday, said that the power supply cooperative is focused on its mandate to provide electric services to its constituents.

“730 units ng solar home system ay inilaan sa mga qualified na benepisaryo ng Busuanga kabilang na ang mga island communities maliban sa mga island barangays na may serbisyo na ng kuryente,” it stated.

The distribution of SHS was spearheaded by town mayor Beth Cervantes and vice mayor Elvin Edonga, with the rest of the municipal board, in support of the National Electrication Administration (NEA) and BISELCO.

- Advertisement -

The project was part of the Department of Energy (DOE) electrification program under energy Sec. Alfonso G. Cusi.

The units that were given out were some of the 1,830 SHS that were planned for the people of Busuanga.