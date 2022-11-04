Officials from the Philippine Coconut Authority and GIZ during their meeting at the Provincial Capitol. | Photo from PIO

Seven Palawan municipalities have been identified as project sites of the Coconut Alliance for Sustainable Coconut Production in the Philippines program funded by the German Government and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The inclusion of the coconut-producing towns of Aborlan, Sofronio Española, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Narra, Quezon, and Rizal as target project sites came as a result of the meeting among Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA)-MIMAROPA chief Bibiano Concibido, GIZ chief advisor for Development Partnerships with the Private Sector in Agriculture Cornelia Skokov, and some members of the provincial government.

Provincial agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal said the project is an opportunity for local coconut farmers to learn new technologies in coconut oil production.

“It is an opportunity for the province of Palawan to have this project. It’s an opportunity for our coconut farmers to be more capable because there are a lot of pieces of training. Looking into the holistic approach that we will be taking to the 4 pillars—the ecosystem, human well-being, governance, and the production aspect, which is related to the coconut industry in the province, is very much appreciated,” Cabungcal said.

Aira Genesa Magdayao

is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories.

