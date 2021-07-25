6th CRG has new commander

Lt. Col. Rey Polinar (left 2nd picture on second row) assumed the position as the new commander of the 6th CRG during a virtual Change of Command Ceremony on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Lt. Col. Rey Polinar has assumed the position as the new commander of the 6th Civil Relations Group (CRG) of the Civil Relations Service Armed Forces of the Philippines (CRSAFP) in Palawan.

Major General Manuel Varias Sequitin of the Philippine Army (PA), commander of the CRSAFP, presided over the virtual Change of Command Ceremony on Friday, July 23, at the Camp General Artemio Ricarte, Western Command in Puerto Princesa City.

Major Rommel Panganiban turned over the group commander post to Polinar.

Polinar is the 21st commander of the 6th CRG.

Polinar was previously assigned as intelligence officer of the 3rd Marine Brigade under the command of retired general Andrei Costales of the Philippine Navy-Marines from 2013 to 2014.

In his message, Panganiban said that they provided support to Western Command and different Joint Task Forces and Palawan PTF ELCAC in the information-related capabilities as well as collaborate with the appropriate government agencies and private individuals.

This is where the 6th CRG guiding words emerged: collaborate, inform, and influence, he said.

He further stated that he is extending his gratitude to the Enlisted Personnel, Civilian Human Resource, Joint CMO Task Group, and stakeholders particularly to the ELCAC Stratcom Clusters, KADRE-Palawan, SAMBAYANAN-Palawan, and PIGLAS-Palawan who actively expressed support for the 6CRG to accomplish its mission and goals.

Polinar took the challenge as the new Commander and vowed to pursue the mission of the 6th CRG, CRSAFP with zeal, through the collective effort of all the personnel in his Command and the stakeholders as well.

