Fifty-six youth from the 5th batch of Technical Vocational Scholars under the Provincial Government’s SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program will pursue studies at the Dualtech Training Center in Canlubang, Calamba City, Laguna.

Hailing from Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Aborlan, Narra, and Brooke’s Point, these scholars, aged 18 to 30, represent Out-of-School Youth (OSY).

The first group of 35 scholars visited the provincial capitol on Wednesday, February 21, before heading to Laguna where they were welcomed by Vice Governor Leoncio Ola and Board Member Al-Nashier Ibba.

These scholars will join 184 others currently undergoing training on Electromechanics Technology at the Dualtech Training Center.

The Provincial Government supports each scholar with up to P100,000 for tuition/training fees, accommodation, free meals for six months, and airfare to Manila. After six months of study, the scholars will undergo on-the-job training in companies accredited by the Dualtech Training Center, receiving appropriate allowances.

Aspiring applicants for the program can visit the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program office at the provincial capitol for inquiries and applications. The program continues to empower Palawan’s youth by providing them with valuable skills for a brighter future.