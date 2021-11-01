Five more New People’s Army (NPA) militants and sympathizers have willingly surrendered to authorities in northern Palawan’s Roxas municipality, claiming they were misled into accepting the group’s ideals.

A statement released over the weekend by the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) under the Joint Task Group-North (JTG North) said their surrender on October 26 happened in Barangay Tinitian in the said municipality, where they were met and welcomed by village officials led by barangay captain Andrew Golifardo.

The statement said that MBLT-3 troops stationed in northern Palawan assisted in arranging their surrender.

The most recent set of surrenderees included four females and one male, all of whom were thought to have been recruited, organized, and trained by the NPA, the statement said.

The MBLT-3 said they have been turned over under the care of their communities and will be monitored by the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF ELCAC) of Roxas.

“Nagpapasalamat ako na hindi kayo nagpatuloy na sumapi sa mapanlinlang na gawain ng komunistang teroristang grupo. Wala itong maidudulot na maganda sa ating buhay, pamilya, at sa ating komunidad,” Golifardo was quoted in the statement in telling the voluntary surrenderees during the event.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako sa ating mga kasundaluhan at kapulisan sa pagpapaigting ng katahimikan at kapayapaan sa ating komuninad. Huwag na huwag tayong magkakamaling sumapi sa mga komunistang teroristang grupo dahil makakasira lamang ito sa ating buhay at sa ating barangay,” he added.

An estimated 17 individuals were reported to have abandoned their allegiance to the NPA in Palawan and surrendered in recent weeks in the villages of Jolo and Tinitian in Roxas.

Col. Jimmy Larida, commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) under the Western Command (WESCOM), stated anybody else wishing to lay down their weapons and rejoin society is welcome.

“Kaugnay pa rin dito, patuloy kaming nananawagan sa ating mga kapatid na naliligaw ng landas at kasalukuyang nasa hanay pa ng mga komunistang teroristang grupo na iwanan na ang armadong pakikibaka at magbalik-loob sa ating pamahalaan tungo sa pagbabagong-buhay, lalo pa at paparating na ang panahon ng kapaskuhan,” he said.