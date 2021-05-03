5.5 Sale for Moms at SM City Puerto Princesa

Our mothers deserve an island paradise where she could take all her time to unwind. However, not everyone has the budget for it.

Don’t worry, SM City Puerto Princesa prepared exclusive discounts and special deals for your gift ideas so you could shout out loud “I love you, Ma!” without facing financial doom.

Ahead of Mothers’ Day on May 9 (Sunday), SM City Puerto Princesa offers several treats on May 5, 2021 (5.5 Sale) when you could start preparing for your special gift to the best woman of your life.

Show some love and make your mom smile with great gift finds at Miniso and enjoy 50% off on selected items plus 20% discount more if you purchase at least P1,500. This promo is until May 16, 2021.

Get extra 10% off when you shop at The SM Store Puerto Princesa until May 9, 2021. Also available via #SMCallToDeliver! Check out thesmstore.com.

For a healthier version of your mom, visit Watsons for up to 30% discount on essentials like vitamins and supplements.

Enjoy items for relaxation like rest easy massager, hot compress, air revitalizer, humidifier, and a lot more wellness essentials at Surplus for less than P1,000.

Or better yet, gift your mom with entertainment thru SM Appliance Center’s Pay 0% interest Hulugan on select items.

You can also place your order thru #YourCityShopper. To order, just fill out the form: http://gosm.link/SMPU_OrderForm.

Let’s have a #SafeMallingAtSM experience, #SMSquad! Remember to observe our safety and sanitation guidelines.

For more gift ideas, visit SM City Puerto Princesa in Facebook to browse digital catalogues and the list of open stores.

