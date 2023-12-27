Senator Win Gatchalian has urged beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to join the government’s lifeline electricity rate program, an initiative that offers discounts on power bills.

The author of Republic Act 11552, or Extending and Enhancing the Implementation of the Lifeline Rate, said the expansion of the electricity subsidy will start in January 2024.

“Pamaskong handog ito para sa mga kababayan nating sadyang hirap sa buhay. Palalawigin pa ng gobyerno ang subsidiya sa kuryente pagdating ng Enero 2024,” said Gatchalian.

The tripartite body, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Energy (DOE), and Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), delayed the program’s start from September 2023 to January 2024 to include more 4Ps beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries must use less than 100 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month to receive the subsidy. The program focuses on households unable to pay their bills, including those below the poverty line set by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Senator Gatchalian said the measure would allow more people to benefit. In the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) area, the subsidy ranges from 20 to 100 percent based on usage.

The rate varies with the rates of distribution utilities or electric cooperatives.

The senator also highlighted the need to streamline the enrollment process for 4Ps beneficiaries. He called for quicker inclusion of households and an information campaign to reach more beneficiaries.

The subsidy aims to help electricity consumers affected by fuel prices and the cost of commodities.