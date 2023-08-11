Twenty-nine beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) worked together recently to establish the “Gulayan sa Paaralan” at Salvacion Elementary School in Barangay Salvacion, Busuanga.

The municipality said the initiative aims to maintain the school’s cleanliness and enhance its garden. It stands as one of the school’s best practices as it provides additional income and fresh vegetables for students, their families, and school staff.

According to Busuanga Public Schools District Supervisor Sofia Villareal, the commitment shown by the beneficiaries is commendable in ensuring and beautifying the “Gulayan sa Paaralan”, which offers a great opportunity for students to learn.

“Their tireless efforts, perseverance, and passion have transformed our school into a greener and more vibrant place. By tending to the garden and ensuring its cleanliness, they have not only created a visually appealing environment but also provided a valuable learning opportunity for students,” said Villareal.

“Thanks for being shining examples of selflessness and community spirit. Their contributions will have a lasting impact on our school. Let us continue to work together in nurturing a sustainable and greener future. Kapag nagkakaisa ay nagiging madali ang trabaho ng bawat isa. Muli, lubos ang aming pasasalamat po sa inyong lahat from teaching staff of SES & PTA officers. Salute to all 4Ps parents,” she added.

Mark Fuerza, the 4Ps municipal link of Busuanga, said working together encourages others to engage more in community activities. Furthermore, it assists them in initiating and enhancing their backyard gardening, which contributes to their daily food needs.

