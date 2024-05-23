The Philippine Coast Guard gained 400 new personnel after the graduation of Coast Guard Non-Officers’ Course Class 107-2023 “Sidtala-Bagsik” on Tuesday at the Regional Training Center Bataan in Bagac, Bataan.

“By standing as graduates, you have proven toughness under pressure, competence in the harshest environments, and the ability to endure and thrive despite hardships and duress,” Coast Guard Education, Training, and Doctrine Command Commander Vice Admiral Charlie Rances told the new coast guardians on May 21 during their graduation.

Rances noted that the graduates were picked from among all candidates because they possess the qualities necessary for leadership at PCG.

He also encouraged the new Coast Guardians to be prepared for their impending missions so that they could respond efficiently wherever and whenever duty demands.

The CGETDC Commander encouraged them to immerse themselves in the beauty of the country and recognize the need for support in regions where their presence is most needed.

The occasion was also attended by PCG Academy Superintendent CG Captain Paolo Abejuela, Coast Guard Non-officers’ School Superintendent CG Captain John Aguinaldo, and CGNOC Class 107 – 2023 Course Director CG Commander Claire Selloria.