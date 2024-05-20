Some residents of the temporary shelter were arrested on Sunday in Purok Molave, Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, for allegedly holding a cockfighting event locally known as “tupada.”

The suspects were identified as Vernie Suson Arsenal, 35; Joel Francisco Racion, 49; residents of the area, and two elderly individuals, aged 72 and 73.

At the scene, authorities seized ₱1,650 in cash allegedly used as bets in the “tupada” and two fighting cocks.

According to information gathered by Palawan News, since moving to the area, cockfighting events have allegedly been frequent during weekends at the relocation site.

It’s reported that cockfighters pass through the rear because the front is guarded by the Anti-Crime Task Force.