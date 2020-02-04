3rd PUI for suspected nCoV is 1-year-old Chinese boy

Baquilod said Tuesday that the child, who has a history of travel in China, was transferred to the isolation room at the ONP during the weekend from the town of El Nido.

A 1-year-old Chinese boy who manifested flu-like symptoms has been placed in isolation at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) for suspected 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (nCoV ARD), said health regional director Dr. Mario Baquilod.

Baquilod said Tuesday to Palawan News that the child, who has a history of travel in China, was transferred to the isolation room at the ONP during the weekend from the town of El Nido.

“Ang classification is now person under investigation siya or PUI. ‘Yan ang rate classification… we’re trying to get a sample para i-submit sa RITM so, kung ganoon, the baby is already PUI,” Baquilod said.

He said the specimens will be sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Baquilod said the child is one of four PUIs that we’re included in their report to Health Sec. Francisco Duque III on Monday.

“‘Yong ating decision tool kapag merong signs or symptoms including fever and respiratory signs then may history ng travel ‘yon ang aming classification to declare him PUI,” he said.

Previously, a 6-years-old Taiwanese boy and 10-years-old Brazilian girl were released from the ONP after their confirmatory tests cleared them of the novel coronavirus.

