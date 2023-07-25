The 3rd Palawan Junior Rescue Jamboree began yesterday and will run for three days from July 24 to July 26 at the headquarters of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) in Barangay Irawan.

As part of the National Disaster Resilience Month celebration this July, the PDRRMO took the initiative to organize the event, attracting the participation of 60 youth participants, all aged between 13 to 18 years old and hailing from families of government employees.

The Jamboree offers a comprehensive array of activities, specifically designed to empower the young participants with crucial life-saving skills and knowledge. The workshops covered a wide spectrum of essential topics, including Basic Life Support and Standard First Aid Orientation, High Angle Techniques, Crime Prevention Tips, Basic Firefighting, Radio Communications, Family DRRM Contingency Plan, Survival Techniques, Dengue Awareness, Anti-Bullying strategies, and Safety Tips.

Through these hands-on sessions, the youth had the opportunity to learn practical techniques and gain awareness about potential risks and emergencies, enabling them to respond effectively and confidently in critical situations.

Provincial disaster risk reduction officer Jerry Alili emphasized Monday the significance of empowering the youth with knowledge and skills to respond effectively to various accidents and disasters. He pointed out that young people are often disproportionately affected in emergency situations, and by increasing their awareness and abilities, their survivability could be significantly enhanced.

“Sa observation natin, karamihan sa mga victim ng accidents at disasters ay mataas ang bilang ng mga kabataan na lubhang apektado. Ang adhikain natin ay madagdagan ang skills ng mga kabataan at knowledge upang tumaas ang kanilang survivability at awareness sa paligid kapag my disaster at risk. Malaking bagay na may kaalaman sila how to respond,” said Alili.

He said the Jamboree was conducted with support from various agencies and organizations, including the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Offices (MDRRMOs), which are also gearing up for the annual Junior Rescue Olympics.

Representatives from the city and provincial police offices, Bureau of Fire Protection, Provincial Health Office, 505th Rescue Squadron, and Tactical Operations Wing West collaborated with PDRRMO to ensure the success of the event and further bolster disaster response capabilities among the younger generation.