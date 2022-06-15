The 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) together with the Philippine Marine Corps Officer’s Spouses Association Inc. (PMCOSAI), will hold a two-day shoot fest on June 24 and 25, 2022 at Iwahig firing range, Puerto Princesa City Palawan.

The shootfest dubbed “Brigada Agila Shoot-for-a-Cause” aims to raise funds for the scholarship of children of marine soldiers who died in service to the country.

The competition is Level 1 composed of five stages for handguns, pistol-caliber carbines, and mini-rifle. It is sanctioned by the Philippine Practical Shooting Association (PPSA)

3MBde is inviting gun enthusiasts to participate in the upcoming shoot fest to support the cause.